Vote independent, vote Buchanan

Most Montana voters call themselves independents. They have grown weary of the divisive rhetoric and extreme positions dominating our politics. Gary Buchanan represents an opportunity for voters to cast their ballot for an independent who has a very realistic chance to win. Electing an independent candidate in Montana will send a message to the rest of the nation that it is possible to run a political campaign on principals rather than sticking to a party line. Help us change our nation’s politics. Vote independent. Vote Buchanan.

Steve Nelsen,

Helena

