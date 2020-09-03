 Skip to main content
Vote for Trump is vote for abortion
Pro-life voters: Google “Abortion and Lysol,” for some much-needed reality.

Abortion has been fundamental to human existence for thousands of generations. It didn’t originate with Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood doesn’t force, encourage or solicit women to have abortions. Making abortion illegal just means illegal abortions. Prayer and fasting won’t end abortion; neither will any decision by Trump’s unqualified judges.

How convenient it is for Trump and his cult enablers to get votes by claiming they’re magically “fighting for the unborn.” How about fighting for the born? --affordable health care and a healthy environment, for starters -- so that any potential moms see a future for their unborn. Indeed, the Republican agenda consists only of staying in power to benefit the wealthy. So, Republicans preach such packaged ideology as “life begins at conception” to people who can’t get pregnant but offer nothing of substance to those who can –- actual women who will decide whether or not to abort.

This is the reality: a woman at my church told the whole congregation that she would never bring a child into Trump’s America.

If you vote for Trump, you vote for abortion.

Steve Rumley

Helena

