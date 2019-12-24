{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you Republican party for requesting that the impeachment inquiry have open hearings. This allowed the American public to see the facts for themselves.

What now remains is to see if our senators will look at the evidence impartially. Will they uphold the rule of law? Gov. Raciot was big on saying the Republican Party was for the rule of law. Is that still the case?

With the next election the vote will reflect if we think the rule of law is followed. This president was a test of our democracy to see if a person unschooled in politics could lead the nation. We have found out that, even after three years of "getting to know the ropes," this person is unable to learn. He does not value advisers for their experience, nor does he want to hear caution from them. He has made one terrible gaffe after another as he "shoots from the hip" and backtracks after seeing how disastrous his moves are.

What am I talking about? Allowing Turkey to do ethnic cleansing in Syria; allowing Saudi Arabia to murder an American worker without censure; saluting a North Korean officer as if he were one of ours; plotting to leave Ukraine defenseless unless they did his bidding; starting a trade war with China that painted him in a corner. He says he will ban vaping, then reneges, he says he will do something on gun violence, then reneges, he says many things. What we know is he will not.

He has set up an administration of lackeys to try to ruin the air and water quality, to drill in our national parks, to keep us in the dark ages so that his rich friends can be richer. This experiment needs to end sooner than later. Do you still believe we should have a legislative branch in government, or will we now only have the president doing whatever, whenever, in any way whatsoever, that he wants? Please, vote for the country, not the party.

Connie Forbes

Helena

