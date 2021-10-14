Vote for Steve Allen

Hello to my Helena neighbors, my family and I don’t live directly within the city limits of Helena. However, every decision made at the commission level affects our lives and the lives of our county neighbors. Our voices matter, and that’s why I want to express my support to Steve Allen for Helena City Commission.

Steve wants to make life better for our community. We work, shop, and take our kids to Helena schools. We use the parks, pay the parking fees, and support the local businesses. I must say, this has become much harder with costs going up in town.

My family supports Steve Allen because he has integrity, common sense and wants to work for all of us, not for his own special agenda. This includes finding a solution to rising costs all over Helena. People talk about affordable housing, it will never be “affordable” unless the commission can control its greed on assessments, overspending on pet projects for special interests, and ignoring our real needs. We need to be heard as a community and that is Steve's goal, to work for the people.

Please vote for Steve.

Jeri Wright

Helena

