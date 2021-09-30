 Skip to main content
Vote for Steve Allen to get back to basics
Vote for Steve Allen to get back to basics

My husband and I have known Steve Allen for several years and have enjoyed his commonsense approach to everything, not just politics and city, county or state issues. His integrity and knowledge about business, life, relationships, construction and history are greatly admired and sought after.

Steve's attention to detail, clear thinking, organization and transparency are starkly in contrast to those leaders currently in city and county government. These leaders have disdained citizen input, open meeting laws and instead resorted to Zoom meetings and changing meeting times in order to keep their decisions and agendas under cover. We need fresh, honest, citizen-conscious representatives at all levels of government and Steve Allen is ready to serve Helena's citizens with integrity, common sense and transparency. Isn't it time we return to those basics?

Carolyn Truscott

Helena

