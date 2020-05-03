× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most important decision you will be making this June is your vote for attorney general.

I will be voting for Raph Graybill. Raph is a father, a former police officer, and a skilled attorney. He is working full-time in the governor’s office as we speak, providing the legal reasoning behind the various directives that have helped contain the COVID-19 spread. But this is only the latest in Raph’s string of accomplishments. He has beaten back efforts to weaken conservation easements. He has thwarted the attempts of dark money to dodge disclosure requirements. Raph also designed Montana’s first-in-the-nation net neutrality rules.

Raph fights for issues that will serve all Montanans. Using laws already on the books, he will go after price-gougers in our healthcare system and spammers who call our phones. As overseer of the DMV, Raph can enact automatic voter registration for anyone who gets a driver’s license. Raph also understands that prosecutors and public defenders are allies in criminal justice reform, not adversaries. A vote for Raph Graybill is a vote for a qualified, smart, issue-oriented candidate.

James Reavis

Helena

