Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area. We believe women must have the freedom to make their own individual reproductive choices. We further believe our medical providers should be equally free to provide the best medical advice and procedures to their patients free of that same government interference. Our Republican opponents, Kaitlyn Ruch, Bob Leach, Matt Olson, Alden Tonkay, Dave Galt, Jill Sark, and their party, believe that the government knows what is best for women and their families. Republicans believe that medical professionals should be restricted from providing vital and necessary advice and care to their patients. When you go to the polls this November, vote for privacy and freedom. Vote Democrat.

Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano,

Helena

