 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for Melissa Romano for House District 81

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

Melissa Romano has served the citizens and students of Montana for nearly 15 years in the state’s public school system. For this service, Melissa has been designated as one of public education’s best teachers. This background is indicative of a person who can find common ground with diverse groups of people in one of Montana’s largest systems. This experience also presents a person who understands what is required to prepare students to become successful, productive citizens. And as a teacher, Melissa understands what it costs to make a public system a success that benefits all Montanans. Join us as we vote to elect Melissa Romano our next representative for HD 81.

Joan and Randy Bowsher,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A declining democracy

A declining democracy

We have heard the same story. Someone dies unexpectedly. Then you hear the rest of the story: warning signs which were ignored. It is obvious …

Right wing party perpetuating lies

Right wing party perpetuating lies

In some countries, an unexpected knock on the door is frightening. The police have arrived to arrest you on a scurrilous charge. In general, A…

Women have a right to privacy

Women have a right to privacy

We read the letter to the editor from Rita Charles (IR, May 13) giving men the same treatment women are getting when it comes to overturning R…

Who would you choose?

Who would you choose?

Did you know that Matt Rosendale was one of only three Representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol police for defending the Capitol o…

We must vote out the closed-minded

We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News