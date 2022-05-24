Vote for Melissa Romano for House District 81

Melissa Romano has served the citizens and students of Montana for nearly 15 years in the state’s public school system. For this service, Melissa has been designated as one of public education’s best teachers. This background is indicative of a person who can find common ground with diverse groups of people in one of Montana’s largest systems. This experience also presents a person who understands what is required to prepare students to become successful, productive citizens. And as a teacher, Melissa understands what it costs to make a public system a success that benefits all Montanans. Join us as we vote to elect Melissa Romano our next representative for HD 81.