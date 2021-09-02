Vote for Melinda Reed for city commission

A vote for Melinda Reed for Helena City Commission is a vote for an even healthier, more vibrant community.

Once elected and sworn in, Melinda will hit the ground running immediately, bringing her vast experience in leadership and deep listening to the business of serving Helena with inspiring creativity and efficiency.

Melinda has a demonstrated record of building strong and lasting relationships with people of all perspectives and will act with her personal perspective as a devoted mother, collaborator, visionary, and problem-solver. Melinda has never hesitated to become deeply involved with her community, here and on a global scale.

Melinda is qualified. Melinda is trust-worthy. Melinda is the best choice for Helena. In this time of change, uncertainty, and growth, we would all be lucky to have her on the City Commission. If you care about access to high quality city services, sustainable solutions to current housing affordability and availability issues, recreating in public lands, and a thriving local business sector, Melinda Reed is your candidate.

Call her. She will answer.

Jessica Wilkerson

Helena

