 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Melinda Reed for city commission
0 comments

Vote for Melinda Reed for city commission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

A vote for Melinda Reed for Helena City Commission is a vote for an even healthier, more vibrant community.

Once elected and sworn in, Melinda will hit the ground running immediately, bringing her vast experience in leadership and deep listening to the business of serving Helena with inspiring creativity and efficiency.

Melinda has a demonstrated record of building strong and lasting relationships with people of all perspectives and will act with her personal perspective as a devoted mother, collaborator, visionary, and problem-solver. Melinda has never hesitated to become deeply involved with her community, here and on a global scale.

Melinda is qualified. Melinda is trust-worthy. Melinda is the best choice for Helena. In this time of change, uncertainty, and growth, we would all be lucky to have her on the City Commission. If you care about access to high quality city services, sustainable solutions to current housing affordability and availability issues, recreating in public lands, and a thriving local business sector, Melinda Reed is your candidate.

Call her. She will answer.

Jessica Wilkerson

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Narcissist personal power
Letters

Narcissist personal power

It seems to me our governor and Gov. Abbott of Texas share personality traits regarding personal power. Both are touting “personal responsibil…

Get a vaccine
Letters

Get a vaccine

Now that Pfizer is approved by the FDA, Montana legislators and our governor just might have regret that they outlawed vaccine mandates in Montana.

War was a mess
Letters

War was a mess

Let's look back at the war in Afghanistan. This war was unneeded and a total mess. There is plenty of blame to go around for this war.

What does it take?
Letters

What does it take?

America is in crisis! COVID-19 is once again devastating America! Millions of Americans have been needlessly sickened, hospitalized and died. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News