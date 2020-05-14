Vote for Mars Scott for Montana Supreme Court
0 comments

Vote for Mars Scott for Montana Supreme Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

We have known Mars Scott for many years and we find him to be eminently qualified to become Montana’s associate justice on the Supreme Court. Mars is a native Montanan, grew up in Helena, graduated from Helena High School and the University of Montana where he obtained his law degree. He has owned his own law firm since 1983.

With his 40 years of practicing civil law, we believe Mars will bring a balanced approach to the interpretation of the law as applied to the facts of any given case before the Court. In addition, Mars served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 22 years and retired as a commander. He is a man of exemplary character and competence.

We invite you to visit his website at www.marsscottforsupremecourt.com to learn more about his qualifications for the highest court in Montana.

Thank you for your consideration in voting for Mars Scott.

Dennis and Bonnie Crawford, Dan Anderson, Susan Bailey Anderson

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathleen Williams for Congress
Letters

Kathleen Williams for Congress

I worked with Kathleen Williams in the Montana Legislature to update local food laws and allow food trucks and cottage food producers to marke…

Supporting Kathleen Williams
Letters

Supporting Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams is a diligent, hardworking, get it done person. Her trademarks are a genuine love of Montana and an unwavering dedication to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News