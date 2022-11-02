 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote for Laura Smith for House District 79

Laura Smith is the kind of responsible leader we need to represent Helena in the Montana Legislature. As a former state employee, she believes strongly in a citizen’s right to transparency and holding the government accountable. Laura will make sure you have a voice alongside the decision-makers in Helena. Laura Smith is the mother of two young girls, her husband is a small-business owner, and she was a federal prosecutor who brought justice to victims of fraud, sexual assault and violent crime. Laura and her family want to make sure everyone can enjoy our public lands, have access to affordable housing, health care and child care, and will fight to protect our rights and freedoms under the constitution. Vote for Laura Smith for House District 79.

Joe Furshong,

Helena

