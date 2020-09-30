 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for Kathleen Williams
0 comments

Vote for Kathleen Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I served with Kathleen Williams in the state Legislature. We collaborated on important health care issues to protect Montanans. She has just the kind of leadership qualities we need in Washington.

Kathleen Williams is smart, collaborative, thoughtful and even-tempered. She holds the values Montanans share — fairness, hard work and community. Kathleen Williams just goes about doing the work that needs to be done without an oversized ego to get in the way.

Kathleen Williams will stand up for all Montanans and provide a breath of fresh air in the current climate in Washington. Whether its health care or clean water, Kathleen has what it takes to get the job done. I hope you will join me in supporting Kathleen Williams for Congress, and please, vote your ballot early.

Christine Kaufmann

Former state legislator

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defund the police?
Letters

Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Wh…

A warning to seniors
Letters

A warning to seniors

President Trump has mentioned several times that he wants to do away with the payroll tax. Do you know what it will do to you? There are four …

Examples of hypocrisy
Letters

Examples of hypocrisy

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hyp…

Daines shows his hypocrisy
Letters

Daines shows his hypocrisy

Hypocrite Sen. Daines has been handed his Senate GOP talking points and he now knows what to say about nominating someone to replace RBG on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News