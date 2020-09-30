Vote for Kathleen Williams

I served with Kathleen Williams in the state Legislature. We collaborated on important health care issues to protect Montanans. She has just the kind of leadership qualities we need in Washington.

Kathleen Williams is smart, collaborative, thoughtful and even-tempered. She holds the values Montanans share — fairness, hard work and community. Kathleen Williams just goes about doing the work that needs to be done without an oversized ego to get in the way.

Kathleen Williams will stand up for all Montanans and provide a breath of fresh air in the current climate in Washington. Whether its health care or clean water, Kathleen has what it takes to get the job done. I hope you will join me in supporting Kathleen Williams for Congress, and please, vote your ballot early.

Christine Kaufmann

Former state legislator

Helena

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1