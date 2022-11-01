 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote for justice Gustafson to protect checks and balances

I seldom give time responding to letters to the editor, however retired state Senator Butcher’s Oct. 13 misogynistic letter requires response. Butcher’s blatant disregard for principles of “three branches of government”, “checks and balances” and “constitutional legislation” requires response. Butcher’s letter ignores basic principles of high school civics and government education.

Our state court system is clogged with litigation over laws passed our Republican controlled legislature. Not because of liberal judges but because the legislation is in conflict with our constitution. Our state is spending millions trying to justify authoritarian legislation.

Checks and balances of our three branches of government are protecting Montana citizens from harmful unconstitutional laws passed by an authoritarian legislature.

Recall past troublesome Republican legislation. For example, Republican led “Utility Deregulation” law-making. This conservative free market thinking led to the demise of the Montana Power Company, the debacle of Touch America and finally the stranglehold of Northwestern Energy on Montana rate payers. Unfortunately checks and balances was unable to stop this harmful Republican legislation.

Butcher’s letter is packed with misogynistic language and speaks volumes about his character. Do not trust past authoritarian legislators who distribute inflammatory information. Vote for justice Gustafson to protect checks and balances.

Mike Dyrdahl,

Helena

