Vote for Julie Dooling

It gives me great pleasure to endorse Julie Dooling for reelection for HD 70.

Rep. Dooling's first term as a legislator was frankly fun to witness her growth and confidence grow week after week during the session. Julie jumped in with both feet and made a pretty big splash as a freshman legislator.

Rep. Dooling quickly learned the ropes and the respect of fellow legislators on both sides of the aisle. Indeed a very talented and productive person. She demonstrated courage under fire on the house floor, and she earned the respect of most legislators while doing what she thought was right for Montanans.

It will be my greatest pleasure to work Julie Dooling again next session; she a true champion and a very competent legislator that's only getting better by the day. Rep. Dooling has demonstrated her ability to lead and will most likely be nominated for a leadership role in the future.

She's a true-blooded Montanan that loves ranching and recreation in Montana. So please support Rep. Julie Dooling for HD 70, she still has a lot to offer, and her tireless work ethic is what we need working for Montana.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, represents Senate District 40 in the Montana Legislature.

