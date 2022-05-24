 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote for Jeremiah Dawson, Democrat House District 70

Jeremiah Dawson is my Democratic choice for House District 70, representing all of Broadwater County and the southeastern part of Lewis and Clark County from East Helena to Canyon Ferry and Hauser lakes, including York.

Dawson will fight for your freedoms guaranteed by the Montana Constitution: Your right to privacy in health care decisions. Your right to engage in business and own property. Your right to fish, hunt and recreate on public lands. Your right to vote to choose your own elected officials. Your right to a clean and healthful environment. Your right to a safe workplace.

A vote for Dawson on June 7 (or earlier if you vote absentee) is a vote for freedom and a high quality of life.

Mark Mackin,

Helena

