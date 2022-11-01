 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for Gary Buchanan and Amy Reeves

  • 0

By now you have read a number of letters and articles listing reasons to support and vote for Gary Buchanan for the U.S. House of Representatives. Here is another. The House consists of 435 voting members. If Gary wins and there is an even split between Republicans and Democrats of the remaining 434 seats, Gary becomes the tie breaking vote. Imagine what that would mean for Montana! Vote for Gary!

On a related matter, I collected a lot of signatures to get Gary on the ballot. I visited the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office many times to turn in those signatures. I found the employees I interacted with to be competent, courteous, and hard working. This reflects well on their leader, County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder, Amy Reeves. I urge you to vote to retain Amy in this position.

John H. McEwen,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News