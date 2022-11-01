Vote for Gary Buchanan and Amy Reeves

By now you have read a number of letters and articles listing reasons to support and vote for Gary Buchanan for the U.S. House of Representatives. Here is another. The House consists of 435 voting members. If Gary wins and there is an even split between Republicans and Democrats of the remaining 434 seats, Gary becomes the tie breaking vote. Imagine what that would mean for Montana! Vote for Gary!
On a related matter, I collected a lot of signatures to get Gary on the ballot. I visited the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office many times to turn in those signatures. I found the employees I interacted with to be competent, courteous, and hard working. This reflects well on their leader, County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder, Amy Reeves. I urge you to vote to retain Amy in this position.
John H. McEwen,
Helena