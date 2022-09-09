Vote for Galt in SD 41

As election season is upon us I am writing concerning the race in State Senate District 41, which stretches from south central Helena up through the central valley area to Lincoln Road.

We have an excellent candidate, Dave Galt, who would be a credit to his constituents in our State Legislature. He in now a retired state employee who had a remarkable career in that he started as a Surveyor's Aide and worked his way up to being the Director of the Montana Dept. of Transportation.

Thus Dave would completely be able to identify with the needs of our numerous state employees, besides having an understanding of policy from the Executive Branch.

Since retirement he has worked as an advocate for the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Association, the Association of Montana Public Retired Employees and in the energy industry with the Montana Petroleum Association.

Dave has a remarkably wide range of life experiences which would be of great benefit in the challenging job of representing his district in our upcoming 2023 Legislative Session.

I would strongly encourage you to vote for Dave Galt in Senate District 41 on election day, November 8.

Tom Rasmussen,

Helena