Vote for experience, vote for Dan Guzynski

Dan Guzynski is my choice for Lewis and Clark County Attorney. As a legislator who has worked my entire career for the well-being of children in Montana, Dan's advocacy for child victims is incredibly important to me. For 22 years he has put the worst kind of people behind bars - child sexual predators who abuse our most vulnerable children. Dan also works hard to seek restitution for victims to help pay for therapy and other needs.

Dan and I also share the view that although we should be tough on hardcore criminals, lesser crimes should be examined for treatment court when substance abuse and mental health are a factor. Common sense and compassion are core to Dan, and he will always do his utmost to make sure individuals and their families are healthy and whole. Dan's 22 years of experience in dealing with tough cases, child victims, and their families will serve Lewis and Clark County well.