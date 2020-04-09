Vote for Ed Coleman for HD 79
Vote for Ed Coleman for HD 79

We are writing today to show our support and encourage you to vote for our son-in-law, Ed Coleman for HD 79.

We have known Ed for 17 years. We know him as a dedicated husband and father but also a caring supportive family member to our entire family. Ed has invested in this community by volunteering to coach kids sports and giving to the charitable organizations that protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens.

Ed has been instilling an outdoor and conservation ethic in our grandsons since they were born. Through our family’s fishing, camping, boating, hiking and rock skipping trips, Ed demonstrates his commitment to raising confident stewards of our environment. The boys are fifth generation Montanans and we want them to understand how important clean air, water and healthy soil are to preserving our state and heritage.

We encourage you to support Ed in the Democratic Primary for HD 79. He is running because he wants to represent his constituents and serve the state of Montana. His fiscal experience, experience in government and leadership will serve Montanans in this time of uncertainty.

Kim Mangold, Bill Bahr and Sheree Isola

Helena

