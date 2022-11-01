 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote Dr. Bukacek for PSC

Dr. Bukacek is a courageous truth-teller who is devoted to facts from research, not from sound bites and pseudoscience.

Dr. Annie Bukacek received the honor of an endorsement from Public Service Commissioner (PSC), Jennifer Fielder. Below is a quote from PSC Fielder.

..."Some of the best characteristics of an ideal commissioner are: 1) a strong work ethic, 2) the ability to objectively study and process complex information, 3) courtesy even when disagreement arises, 4) respect for proper protocols and procedures, 5) fearlessness when it comes to reigning in powerful people and corporations, and 6) a genuine connection with and accountability to the people of Montana..."

Please join me in voting for a public servant whose only special interest group is all Montanan's; Dr. Annie Bukacek for PSC-5 on Nov. 8.

Scotia Brosnan,

Kalispell 

