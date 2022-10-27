Vote Dan Guzynski for county attorney

I write this letter to support Dan Guzynksi for county attorney. I would have written this sooner, but always have trouble spelling Dan’s name correctly. I know Dan from watching him in the courtroom, where I spent about 40 years in one capacity or the other. During that time, I observed hundreds of lawyers. Some were tall-building lawyers from far away. Some were from fancy law schools and others from big name law firms. When all is said and done, I would put Dan in the top tier of all the lawyers I have observed.

I have found Dan to be a very skillful lawyer. He is hardworking and honest. He is thoughtful, knows the law and has good judgment. The courtroom can be a nasty place, where folks are not always kind to one another. One of the things I admire most about Dan is his pleasant demeanor. I have seen him in several high stress situations, where he is dealing with very unpleasant folks. In every case, Dan has been unfailingly polite and cordial to everyone in the courtroom.

Please join me in voting for Dan for county attorney.

Jeffrey Sherlock,

Helena