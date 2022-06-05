Vote comment sense this election

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided that if you are transgender, you don't deserve to be acknowledged as a human. Emergency rulings don't allow public comment or discussion and you can bet there will be more of these.

What about the real emergencies of climate change and drought, voting rights, health care rights, public land preservation, killing wild animals just to mount their heads for the living room, and children dying from being shot with machine guns? And promises of transparency? Like meeting in private and only by invitation with Mike Pence? No public announcement, no democrats, no reporters?

Only a thread of the injustice we are subjected to by Gianforte and cronies. Where is the outrage? Montanans wake up. Vote common sense this election. It is shame our great state is at the mercy of these out of state criminals. Remember who you are. Save our great state.

Paddy Ferriter,

Helena

