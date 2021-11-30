How do you feel about the path our state is currently on? Most of us have always been proud to be Montanans – our state ranked among the top in many good qualities most of our lives. We felt secure in sending our children to good schools. We had a good economy for our agricultural base and Main Street businesses. We benefited from affordable, reliable energy and our health care system was accessible to Montana families.

Now, much of that has changed. Suddenly, we're top in the nation for the spread of COVID-19 and number of hospitalizations. Many businesses are closing because of our politically driven COVID-19 confusions about mask wearing and vaccines. Hospitals are forced to send patients needing care to hospitals in Wyoming.

Why? Elections have consequences and these are serious crises Montana is stuck with until we find replacements for those politicians who have gotten us into these disastrous situations.

We must all work to find new leaders to replace the conservative legislators and governor who led us here. As Montanans, we know how to find smart thoughtful leaders. Make the commitment for each future election: vote as though our lives depend on our choices. They do.

Galen McKibben

Helena

