Vote as if future depends on it

America is still ruled by the majority, but for how long? Well, that depends entirely on the actions of the majority.
If you don't like the dictatorship of the minority that brought us the Jan. 6 insurrection and the overturn of Roe, then you know who is responsible, and you know what to do. Here is the key. Protest if you must, BUT if you haven't registered to vote, get off your duff and register. THEN VOTE. Vote like the future of our country depends on it because it actually does.
Bob Balhiser,
Helena