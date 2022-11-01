If you care about keeping your rights to water and affordable and reliable power, then you need to vote for Annie Bukacek PSC 5!

She consistently does her homework and doesn’t let the establishment pressure her into following their protocol. She works for “We the People” and serves us, not the self-serving politicians in DC or those in Montana who have all but abandoned any rule of law!!

Annie was at the “Save Your Water Rights” from the overreaching and very dangerous CSKT compact meeting at the Kalispell Eagles Club, Oct 26. She will fight with all of her heart to protect our precious right to water and power.

Vote Annie Bukacek for PSC 5!

Carol Smith,

Kalispell