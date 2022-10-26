Vote Amy Reeves for Lewis and Clark County clerk

A normally uncontroversial position, this year’s election for Lewis and Clark County clerk, recorder and treasurer has two radically different candidates competing on the ballot. On the one hand there is the incumbent Amy Reeves who has 27 years of experience in the clerk’s office, and has been doing a stellar job since being appointed to the job. On the other hand there is challenger Bettijo Starr, who despite tepid denials, is an obvious believer in the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She replied as much to a local resident in an email, adding “and from we the people also.” I find that statement chilling in its arrogance. Electing someone like her to be responsible for the election process furthers our country’s decline from democracy to autocracy. Please vote for Amy Reeves for Lewis and Clark County clerk.