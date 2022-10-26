 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote Amy Reeves for Lewis and Clark County clerk

  • 0

A normally uncontroversial position, this year’s election for Lewis and Clark County clerk, recorder and treasurer has two radically different candidates competing on the ballot. On the one hand there is the incumbent Amy Reeves who has 27 years of experience in the clerk’s office, and has been doing a stellar job since being appointed to the job. On the other hand there is challenger Bettijo Starr, who despite tepid denials, is an obvious believer in the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She replied as much to a local resident in an email, adding “and from we the people also.” I find that statement chilling in its arrogance. Electing someone like her to be responsible for the election process furthers our country’s decline from democracy to autocracy. Please vote for Amy Reeves for Lewis and Clark County clerk.

Harry Houze,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote to protect women’s rights

Vote for Ingrid Gustafson to protect our constitutional rights; vote against LR-131 to protect women’s rights; vote for Democrats to save our democracy.

Who does LR-131 empower to act?

Who does LR-131 empower to act?

Sometimes holding an infant with no hope for survival is the last act of love a family gives, supported by a team that has seen this kind of sorrow before.

Study platforms, then decide

Study platforms, then decide

When voting for a legislator, you’re simultaneously supporting that candidate’s political party platform. Your legislator can write bills and …

MPCA opposes LR-131

MPCA opposes LR-131

LR-131 criminalizes doctors who provide appropriate, compassionate care to families with infants born with non-life sustaining birth defects or born too early to survive.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News