Vote against marijuana initiative

I noted recently that the citizen initiative to legalize pot has gained enough signatures to qualify to be placed on the November election ballot.

I'll be voting against it. Here is why.

I ride a motorcycle, usually a bit over 10,000 miles a year.

My rides require dodging deer, antelope, cows, dogs, drunk drivers, meth head drivers, cell phone drivers, fast food consuming drivers, angry drivers, careless drivers and clueless drivers. Riding (and driving) in the company of that gaggle of dangers is challenging enough.

I see no compelling reason to add pot head drivers into the mix.

I smoked a bit of pot myself "back in the day." I'm glad I didn't own and drive a car during that time. I would not have wanted to endanger my fellow citizens.

Nearly every day, in the crime notes in this newspaper I read the notices regarding drunken driving arrests. Some of the accused have multiple prior convictions.

Let's not add pot head drivers into the motoring equation.

We don't need additional danger on our streets and highways.

Please vote NO. Thanks so much.