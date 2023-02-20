Apparently, somebody won something last week, because MEIC and other anti-coal groups are claiming a victory. On Friday, Feb. 10, Donald W. Molloy, U.S. District Court Judge, Missoula, ordered that mining cease at Bull Mountain's underground mine in the five sections of federal coal that have been leased since 2012 until a new environmental report can be written (20 months). This “expansion” area has had all the state and federal approvals necessary to mine since 2015 and is currently being mined.

One-half or 4% of the total 8% of coal royalties paid for each ton of federal coal goes to the state of Montana. It is estimated that Montanans will lose approximately $126 million in royalties and tax revenue as a direct result of Friday’s court decision. And if the federal mine plan is not later reapproved, considerably more.

China and India currently have over 1,400 coal power plants (statista.com) and their combined coal production is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 2.3% and reach 8.8 billion tons in 2025 (globaldata.com). Every coal ton that Montana leaves in the ground will simply be made up with increased production from polluting countries with regimes who care little about worker safety.

This decision has put 230 miners under direct threat of losing their jobs forever. While courtrooms are litigated and reports are written, the “true” social cost is at our doorstep.

Dusty Weber,

Park City