Vaccines minimize the risk of severe disease and death

A recent letter to the editor cited a Harvard study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology regarding Covid-19 vaccinations. The assertion in the letter was that Covid-19 actually surges among the most vaccinated communities. The study’s author, Sandara Venkata Subramian, says, however, that articles and posts using his study to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective misinterpreted the conclusions from the study. Subramian said, “Concluding from this analysis that vaccines are useless is misleading and inaccurate. Rather, the analysis supports vaccination as an important strategy for reducing infection and transmission, along with hand washing, mask-wearing, proper ventilation and physical distancing.”

Studies, for sure, are a significant tool for providing objective data in complex, many layered realities. But studies are by their very nature focused and limited in scope. Studies must, therefore, be interpreted and understood in context.

This study focused on news articles and public data from 68 countries and 2,947 U.S. counties to see if there was a correlation between Covid-19 vaccine coverage and the number of cases per million people in the previous seven days. “The authors reported no correlation between the proportion of fully vaccinated people in the population and the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, either at the country level or at the U. S. County level."

The misunderstanding of this study stems from confusing analyzed data at the general population level with that at the individual level. And there are other factors that need to be taken into account so hopefully other studies are being done that consider socioeconomic and geographic differences, population densities, quality of health care or overall health status of the population. Each country also began rollout of vaccination campaigns at different times with different vaccinations and different combinations of public health measures.

While COVID-19 vaccines may not completely arm us against infection, especially with this new Omicron variation, they do reduce the risk of infections and minimize the risk of severe disease and death. That is the bottom line.

Sincerely,

Tom Larson

Helena

