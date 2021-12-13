Vaccines could have ended pandemic

Your letter to the editor expressed concern that anti-COVID vax opinion is being stifled and that, “Receiving or not receiving the COVID vaccine is an intensely personal issue...” Please consider that if everyone (or even most of us) rushed out to get vaccinated at our first opportunity, we would probably be talking about the pandemic in the past tense. A friend of mine, who was in good health and fully vaccinated, just died from her COVID infection. She would probably be alive today if most of us had been vaccinated because the virus would have had very little opportunity to multiply and mutate. So Ed, the question of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated or not is much farther reaching than your individual rights.