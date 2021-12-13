Vaccines could have ended pandemic

Mr. Edward Meardon:
Your letter to the editor expressed concern that anti-COVID vax opinion is being stifled and that, “Receiving or not receiving the COVID vaccine is an intensely personal issue...” Please consider that if everyone (or even most of us) rushed out to get vaccinated at our first opportunity, we would probably be talking about the pandemic in the past tense. A friend of mine, who was in good health and fully vaccinated, just died from her COVID infection. She would probably be alive today if most of us had been vaccinated because the virus would have had very little opportunity to multiply and mutate. So Ed, the question of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated or not is much farther reaching than your individual rights.
You also state that “effort to silence all dissent” concerning this issue “is dangerous to a free society, where the free exchange of ideas (even bad ones) is allowed and even encouraged.” The spread of false or misleading statements has contributed greatly to our current discord. As an individual, you can spread all of the untruths that you might like, but a news outlet must strive for truth.
Paul Pacini
Helena