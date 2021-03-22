Vaccine rollout unfair to at-risk population

My friend "Tom" turns 69 in April. So far he has been unable to schedule a appointment to receive the Covid vaccine because of the sky high demand. Now I read that Governor Gianforte is throwing open vaccine eligibility, regardless of age, effective April 1st. Under this new policy "Tom" -- because of his age -- will be in competition for the vaccine with folks at a 16-100 fold lower risk of dying should they contract Covid. (Science Digest, September 2020.) April Fools Day is certainly an appropriate time to implement this new policy, but it is not a very funny joke for the people who are most at risk.