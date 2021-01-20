 Skip to main content
Vaccine registration too complicated for seniors
Vaccine registration too complicated for seniors

Today, Friday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m., was the start of COVID-19 old people's sprint for vaccination tickets in Lewis and Clark County. Hordes of us who got online precisely at 9 a.m. were unsuccessful at getting registered, either because the technology failed or we failed. The process was too complicated for seniors. The instructions were unclear. The age limit was too low -- when you lower it to 70 you're including half the county! My friends and I in our 80s feel let down. We're deciding now whether to retaliate by throwing away our masks, or invading the county health offices, brandishing canes and oxygen tanks to obliterate the technology as proud, latter-day Luddites. I suspect we'll just wait until after the Biden inauguration. But then, will that improve the county health department? And please, next time don't make us use Eventbrite. Dreadful site.

Lawrence Pettit

Helena

