Vaccine clinic a joyful place
Vaccine clinic a joyful place

The most joyful place I have been in a year is the COVID vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. The volunteers directing traffic and taking care of paperwork in the cold, the nurses, doctors and pharmacists administering the shots, many of whom are also volunteers, are smiling laughing and dancing. The patients are so thankful that many are bringing food and hand warmers to the volunteers. Most are waving as they drive off and some are even crying with relief. Businesses in town are donating food to the volunteers and providing supplies to help keep them warm. Besides being joyful the operation is a logistical marvel. PureView Health Center and St. Peter's Health have done a marvelous job of organizing and implementing the clinic. The clinic is a wonderful example of the great feeling of community we have in Helena. Finally I want to give a shout out to our county health officer. She has worked tirelessly for the past year to protect us all from this virus. Thanks to you all.

Chris Hunter

Helena

