Vaccinate teachers before upping school attendance
Vaccinate teachers before upping school attendance

Public Schools are presently having a discussion to relax the present attendance policies and I would urge our schools to seriously consider waiting.

Statistics show a relatively low infection rate in the schools. But when the potential risks are so great, with people who suffer lingering symptoms and the uncertainty of long-term diagnoses, schools should delay relaxing policies until staff can be vaccinated.

I'm a retired teacher who sincerely loved the rewards of teaching. I currently tutor children and recognize the difficulty, frustration and shortcomings of remote learning. I also spent over 20 years owning and operating two Helena businesses, so I empathize with businesses who are eager to return to more "normalized" economic activity. The stakes are high, the uncertainties and consequences are profound. It's so common to take our health for granted. Good teachers invest unimaginable energy to serve the best they can. Are officials prepared to live with the thought that a decision they helped make to reopen schools had caused either serious health challenges or even death of either a staff member or child?

Gov. Gianforte has placed school employees towards the back of the line to receive vaccinations. Either he changes this policy or schools must resist the temptation to reduce the proactive policies to prevent infections.

Rob Freistadt

Helena

