Vacation in Afghanistan!
Visit the land where an ultra right religious group has come into power and, counter to the will of the majority, imposed its will on the people. See the land where women no longer have rights; where people fear being reported by their neighbors; where people's rights to change the government are severely limited; where the death penalty is routinely exercised.
Or, you can save the international airfare and just visit Texas.
Will Montana be the next vacation destination?
Bethalee Schoyen
Helena