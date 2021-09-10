 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacation in Afghanistan
14 comments

Vacation in Afghanistan

  • 14
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Vacation in Afghanistan!

Visit the land where an ultra right religious group has come into power and, counter to the will of the majority, imposed its will on the people. See the land where women no longer have rights; where people fear being reported by their neighbors; where people's rights to change the government are severely limited; where the death penalty is routinely exercised.

Or, you can save the international airfare and just visit Texas.

Will Montana be the next vacation destination?

Bethalee Schoyen

Helena

14 comments
7
17
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News