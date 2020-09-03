USPS is vital lifeline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald J. Trump admitted that he is willing to destroy the United States Postal Service to suppress the vote.

There is no other reasonable interpretation of his comments. There is also no other interpretation of the actions of his hand-picked postmaster general. Slowing down sorting, removing sorting machines, is not being done to "improve the efficiency" or as "cost-saving measures." It is being done to suppress the vote and to set the stage for a disastrous "privatization" of the post office.

For those of us living in Montana, the USPS is a vital lifeline. So, we need to know if our congressional representatives support these moves?

And, we shouldn't settle for nonsensical blandishments. What will our representatives do to protect the vote? What will they do to make sure all Montanans continue to receive the postal service we have come to count on?

Surely these are issues the state press should be exploring. Surely these are issues for any upcoming town halls or debates!

Ken Taylor

Helena

