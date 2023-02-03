I agree wholeheartedly with Karl Milhon's letter (IR Feb. 1) urging the Legislature to first use the budget surplus to shore up the foundation of our government services for a more secure future.

What is missing from Milhon's letter is an idea that came to me in reading the disturbing and shameful news about Montana's failings in meeting the constitutional right under the Sixth Amendment for competent counsel for those charged with a crime.

I'd like to see a good chunk of the budget surplus go to hiring more public defenders, and raising their pay to a more competitive level to raise the retention rate of these crucial public servants.

Craig Wright,

Helena