Use surplus for teachers

Regarding the Montana legislators who are pushing to call a special session in hopes of returning Montana’s property owners tax money, I say, “what’s the rush?" Let’s give this issue a little time for Montanans to think this over. As a property owner receiving this, $1,250 sounds enticing but I don’t think the money’s going anywhere. The 10 Republicans who encouraged a legislative vote to call a special session fearing the Democrats would spend all this money need to be reminded of their majority in our Montana Legislature.

One issue that comes to mind regarding where to spend this tax surplus is to help rural Montana communities attract new teachers. Really, what is more important than our Montana kids receiving a quality education, from a competent, professional and licensed educator. It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are underpaid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it.

Jim Boyle,

Missoula

