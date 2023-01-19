Use funds to fight climate change

Given the current $2 billion budget surplus, garnered primarily from federal funding to support COVID relief, I advocate strongly for approaching the money as belonging to our children. With that mindset, we will hopefully pause on tax breaks for those without need or rolling back environmental regulations and instead expand mental health coverage and lower-income housing, as these can make a significant difference in a child's life.

And we might think about climate change mitigation. With reduced financial risk, we may consider ourselves foolish to ignore Gov. Bullock's climate solutions bipartisan plan (deq.mt.gov/files/DEQAdmin/Climate/2020-09-09_MontanaClimateSolutions_Final.pdf) that outlined supporting farmers; protecting outdoor recreation; enhancing wildfire resilience and protecting water. These are things we all agree matter.

And if we are willing to see ahead, we might also embrace the ideas of decreasing energy usage; implementing energy standards in new/existing buildings; investing in electric transport between our larger cities; decreasing food waste and mitigating methane release. And we would, without question, support our tribal nations.

The idea that most invigorated me from the plan was Regional Innovation Clusters: collaborative efforts between our universities and entrepreneurial sectors as coupled with given focus areas: timber and wood products; renewable energy; precision agriculture and soil carbon sequestration (or new farming methods and putting carbon back into the soil); renewable hydrogen and advanced energy storage; biofuels; and net-zero manufacturing. These clusters are the greatest idea! Let's use the surplus to support university students while also delving into some of the hardest problems that will directly benefit our town and state. We can support business growth without a negative environmental impact!

Protecting our children supports everyone. There is no reason, with the surplus, to not invest a portion of the funds into thinking about the future, specifically by acting on climate change.

Heidi Harting-Rex,

Helena