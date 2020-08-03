You have permission to edit this article.
Use data when reopening schools
Use data when reopening schools

I have invested many hours researching articles to better understand the subject of reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information below summarizes the current science and facts related to opening schools and some characteristics of COVID-19.

  • The percentage of COVID-19 cases in children 0 -19 is 5%
  • The COVID-19 death rate of children 0-19 is 0.001%
  • Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in children 10 -19 is 80%. I was not able to find a percentage for children 0-10, but would assume it is the same or less
  • Asymptomatic transmission is low and COVID-19 transmission among asymptomatic children and to adults is even lower
  • Children are less likely to contract COVID-19
  • Transmission of COVID-19 from children to teachers is 7%

Many countries have reopened schools with virtually no problems. All the schools have implemented some form of social distancing.

School closures do more harm to children than the risks of contracting COVID-19.

Online instruction is not as good as in school instruction. The younger the child the less value of online instruction. For K-8, all days of online instruction equate to no days of instruction.

Again, this is a summary of my findings. Maybe it will assist you in making an informed decision.

Rick Tavary

Helena

