Use data to guide police discussion
0 comments

Use data to guide police discussion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Remember when conservatives thought that character development was essential to a functioning society? Listening to the current debate about school resource officers, it seems that element is missing. It is almost as if our schools are battlegrounds. I don’t think this is true. Commissioner Logan is correct, don’t rush into making changes. There are unanswered questions. Is there an agreement on what standards to apply as we look at the range of issues involved with school effectiveness, school climate, and school safety?

When I worked for the State, we worked to provide tools for communities to assess local issues and to find research based programs. Schools across the state still collect Risk and Protective data. Is Helena Schools using the data? I think the City Council should be looking at the data. Then there is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) data. We know that adverse child experiences play out across ones life. We can intervene to help those children overcome those experiences. Look at local data, look at that data with the schools, the commission, and the police. Develop a compressive plan that is the result of an extended conversation about what is best for the children of Helena.

Kenneth Taylor

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank God for large businesses
Letters

Thank God for large businesses

Our present governor thinks that he can gain political advantage in his race for the U.S. Senate by trashing big corporations. Apparently he f…

Trump fails in leadership
Letters

Trump fails in leadership

The single most difficult problem with President Donald J. Trump and his most ardent followers is that he and they don’t seem to have the capa…

We need to support our officers
Letters

We need to support our officers

Having known people in law enforcement and having talked with them about the job, I find it disturbing that some are considering "defunding" t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News