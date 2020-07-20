Use data to guide police discussion

Remember when conservatives thought that character development was essential to a functioning society? Listening to the current debate about school resource officers, it seems that element is missing. It is almost as if our schools are battlegrounds. I don’t think this is true. Commissioner Logan is correct, don’t rush into making changes. There are unanswered questions. Is there an agreement on what standards to apply as we look at the range of issues involved with school effectiveness, school climate, and school safety?

When I worked for the State, we worked to provide tools for communities to assess local issues and to find research based programs. Schools across the state still collect Risk and Protective data. Is Helena Schools using the data? I think the City Council should be looking at the data. Then there is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) data. We know that adverse child experiences play out across ones life. We can intervene to help those children overcome those experiences. Look at local data, look at that data with the schools, the commission, and the police. Develop a compressive plan that is the result of an extended conversation about what is best for the children of Helena.