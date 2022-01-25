 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US should not send troops to Ukraine

letter to editor

I am very troubled by the Biden administration and mainstream media's push to go to war with Russia! This is insane!

Biden/Harris want to send our young men and women 5,000 miles to fight and die in Ukraine with which we have no security interest.

This is Europe's backyard. If it is so important, why won't Germany, France, Poland and England send their military and spend their billions and let their young soldiers die? The Ukraine is a corrupt country, full of problems, and not part of NATO.

America just came back from 20 years of war, losing thousands of lives, tens of thousands disfigured and spending trillions of dollars in the Middle East, and sadly, we couldn't call it victory because of our "leaders" interference. Politicians wouldn't let us win in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan and now they want us to rush in to fight a real army with over 100,000 soldiers already there, waiting!

The Russians have serious weapons and tactical nukes. They also have a next door neighbor, China, who would be glad to help them destroy an American army.

Why does Biden want war with Russia? We must stop before we're sorry.

Ron Thomas

Clancy

