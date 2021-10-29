Unvaccinated need to have their own special place

Montana has again risen to the top tier of COVID infections, hospitalizations, and general fussing that “you can’t tell me what to do."

Obviously, that is true as the governor has clearly declared that he objects to mandates and therefore mandates that no one can have them.

The chief education officer has informed parent groups that they need not heed the CDC or their doctors regarding vaccinating or masking their children while attending public schools. And the attorney general has decided that law school has prepared he and his staff to override medical decisions and storm the hospital if they refuse to go to the local farm and ranch store to locate treatments demanded by family members. But these individuals and families do choose to use the hospital, overworked staff and – hopefully not- public funds to provide medical care.

Perhaps it is time to set up tent cities where the insistently unvaccinated and elected officials who support their right to infect others can sign in for care. No one need to wear a mask, bovine medication can be delivered directly by the postal service and medical services can be provided by their pastor, neighbor or the internet.

Cathy Kendall

Helena

