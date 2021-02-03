 Skip to main content
Unsure if schools can meet safety measures
As educators continue incredible work optimizing learning environments both online and in-person we pursue sending them back into schools unsure if proper safety measures can be met. Gianforte has already moved educators backwards in the vaccine plan and has now proposed a new budget with the clearly stated goal to “compress (educators) pay scales and raise entry level pay.”

CDC recommends 14-day quarantine post-exposure, this hasn’t changed and won’t change with schools reopening. Two days of in-person learning a week is not ideal but surely is better than 14 days in quarantine or more should students be exposed again. This also applies to educators; can we support those subjected to multiple quarantines or respond to multiple educators with concurrent quarantines?

If we use CDC recommendations to support reopening, each school must follow Operational Considerations for Schools. “Wear a mask if able.” Can we ensure students wear masks at school when their parents cannot wear one for 10 minutes at the store? “Devise back-up staffing plans.” Can we provide consistent income regardless of how many times educators must quarantine as well as hiring new personnel to fill in? Will we rely on Gianforte’s record with public education to provide funding?

Jackson Thennis

Clancy

