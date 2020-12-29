Unsure how Gianforte feels about rules

The real litmus test of Gov.-elect Gianforte’s “trust” will be not be masks, but how many other mandates he throws out. Will he, for example, advocate discarding all drunk driving laws, because he trusts us to do the right thing? Will he throw out existing legal mandates against murder, rape and robbery because he “believes” in Montanans?

You already know the answer. His comments are purely political posturing to placate to the modern-day Yosemite Sams of the #freedumb movement. As we’ve seen, they get rootin’ tootin’ mad whenever they’re asked to consider anyone but themselves. Perhaps there should be a mandate against pulling guns on store employees who ask you to follow the rules? Of course, we’re not sure how Gianforte feels about rules, given he committed assault and then lied to the police about it.

It wouldn’t be fair, however, to come down only on Greg; after all his predecessor was a little wishy-washy about the whole thing. While Gov. Bullock did initiate the mask mandate, he put in no provision for actually applying it. As Abe Lincoln noted, “laws without enforcement are just good advice.” Sadly, like other good advice, it’s too often ignored in this state.

Ross Nelson

Helena

