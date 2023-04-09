In response to “Join a Union”, (IR March 27) she is lucky to work for a state or federal government that has endless pockets to support the workers on the back of the shrinking population of taxpaying citizens.

You see this in the current federal administration, our country so far in debt future generations will never dig out. And a huge portion does nothing for tax paying citizens, but supports other countries, paying others for illegal entry in our country, “making amends” for past wrongs to some classes of citizens.

Don’t we wish a private business or individual could be as reckless without any penalties.

To put down anyone, belittle them by stating they probably signed with an “X” is uncalled for and unproductive, our government is unproductive enough without adding fuel to the fire.

You see the closing of nursing homes, ambulance services and privates businesses because the reality of the inflated world we live in is not reimbursed at a rate where business can stay in business, keep staff, pay their bills, offer benefits to the staff and just survive, count yourself lucky and stop complaining.

Debi Simon,

Clancy