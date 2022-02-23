 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unprecedented obscenity on display in Helena

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I wrote to the governor regarding the obscenity on display on a lot of vehicles in this town. "Montana Code Annotated 2021. TITLE 45. CRIMES. CHAPTER 8. OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER. Part 2. Offensive, Indecent, and Inhumane Conduct" does not seem to require enforcement, even in a school zone. The answer I got did not deal with this issue at all. Instead, governor supported the Biden presidency on the economy. He didn't mention inflation, perhaps it is a figment of our imagination. In part, this is what he had to say.

"Since I took office in January 2021, we’ve made great progress to get our economy going again, change the way Helena does business, and protect our Montana way of life.

"By January 2022, our unemployment rate had fallen dramatically, matching the lowest rate ever recorded in Montana history. We’ve recovered all jobs lost since the start of the pandemic. We have more Montanans working today than ever before in our state’s history. And in 2021, we saw record business creation, with over 50,000 new businesses starting in Montana."

People are also reading…

Someone deserves credit, how about both the governor and the president. Now if we could just do something about the unprecedented obscenity.

Connie Forbes

Helena

0 Comments
1
2
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A lesson on equity

A lesson on equity

As a former chairperson of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) and as a 30-year educator, I cannot sit back wit…

Independents are watching

Independents are watching

My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was…

'God Bless America'

'God Bless America'

The song "God Bless America", by Irving Berlin, "was not a patriotic song, but a song of gratitude for what this country has done for me. It's…

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thank you to former Gov. Marc Racicot for his letter regarding the need for the Republican Party to stand up for integrity and the rule of law…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News