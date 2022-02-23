Unprecedented obscenity on display in Helena

I wrote to the governor regarding the obscenity on display on a lot of vehicles in this town. "Montana Code Annotated 2021. TITLE 45. CRIMES. CHAPTER 8. OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER. Part 2. Offensive, Indecent, and Inhumane Conduct" does not seem to require enforcement, even in a school zone. The answer I got did not deal with this issue at all. Instead, governor supported the Biden presidency on the economy. He didn't mention inflation, perhaps it is a figment of our imagination. In part, this is what he had to say.

"Since I took office in January 2021, we’ve made great progress to get our economy going again, change the way Helena does business, and protect our Montana way of life.

"By January 2022, our unemployment rate had fallen dramatically, matching the lowest rate ever recorded in Montana history. We’ve recovered all jobs lost since the start of the pandemic. We have more Montanans working today than ever before in our state’s history. And in 2021, we saw record business creation, with over 50,000 new businesses starting in Montana."

Someone deserves credit, how about both the governor and the president. Now if we could just do something about the unprecedented obscenity.

Connie Forbes

Helena

