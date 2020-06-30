Unemployment response needs improvement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Along with tens or hundreds of thousands of Montanans I am frustrated with the state of Montana conduct of the Department of Labor and Industry unemployment response and the changes made to the Montanaworks.gov website.

First, they took what seemed forever to fix the unemployment portion of the website. At the same time they successfully destroyed or hid those portions of the site that were working.

With the federal government complaining about Americans not going back to work the Montanaworks.gov site has hidden the portion of their portal where job seekers can look for jobs and employers can post jobs. I only stumbled on the resource by clicking on link after link for over two hours. Previously it was up front and center. The only job listings that are easy to find are for the Department of Labor. How can the residents of Montana expect to find jobs through or after the pandemic if this portal is so badly manipulated?

Furthermore the DLI unemployment and the job service no longer answer their phones. There is no way to contact them except through the governor's office. And it takes weeks to get a call back.

Joan Havens

Helena

