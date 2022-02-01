Unemployment issues need more examination

Political and business leadership on both sides of the aisle have boasted repeatedly of low unemployment figures recently, but we have all experienced numerous occasions that seem to contradict these figures. Is our workforce really shrinking at such an alarming rate and have we truly addressed unemployment efficiently?

My daughter has medical issues which prevent her from working full time, but she delights in working seasonally and part time for a large corporation. When she’s laid off, she’s job-attached and eligible for the unemployment she and her employer paid into during her employment. 2021 was an extremely difficult year for her since her application for unemployment insurance was never processed. Despite exhausting attempts and hours of investment that even included federal and state officeholders, she has yet to receive a cent though she was unemployed for about four months. The application is complicated and broken, those in office seem incapable of navigating it, the businesses and agencies involved lack accountability. My daughter is still seeking help.