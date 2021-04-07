Unabomber as an Easter Sunday lead?

On Easter Sunday, I was greatly dismayed when greeted by the bold headline in the IR about ----- the Unabomber! Really? I agree it has been interesting to look back at that time 25 years ago, and the article was fine, but on such a day as Easter could there not have been something more uplifting to lead with than continued review of this deranged murderer? I mean, it didn't even need to be religious or Christian in aspect or tone (although in my opinion that would have been fine), but something more positive for us to start that particular day with. It just struck me as really bad form on your part.